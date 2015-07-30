* Local currency bonds lose appeal
* Dollar strength battering EM FX
* Asia a rare bright spot
By Sudip Roy, Michael Turner and Daniel Stanton
LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - Leading fund managers are
questioning the merits of investing in large pockets of emerging
market local currency bonds, after years of poor returns look
set to worsen with no reprieve expected for at least another 18
months.
A combination of looming US interest rate hikes, sliding
commodity prices and jaded growth prospects are heaping pressure
on the asset class.
Investors are becoming increasingly wary as renewed currency
wobbles have helped depress returns further.
"Increasingly, local currency is not seen as a pure
standalone investment," said Zsolt Papp, global head of emerging
market debt client portfolio strategies at JP Morgan Asset
Management.
JP Morgan's GBI-EM Global Diversified, which measures the
performance of local currency bonds, is down 7.4% for the year
up to July 28 in US dollar terms.
By contrast, the EMBI Global Diversified, which tracks
emerging markets sovereign hard currency bonds, is up 1.4% over
the same period, while CEMBI Broad Diversified, which measures
emerging markets corporate hard currency debt, has returned
3.5%.
The poor performance of the local currency index is not
isolated to this year. Investors have earned a return of just
5.41% through the GBI-EM index since January 1 2010. The EMBI
Global is up 45.6% over the same period, while the CEMBI Broad
has delivered a total return of 43.26%.
"A simple EM FX appreciation strategy has not been valid for
the past five years," said Papp.
Emerging market foreign exchange, and by extension local
currency bonds, have taken a hammering from the money-printing
efforts of developed market central banks, according to Jan
Dehn, head of research at Ashmore.
"There have been trillions of dollars created that are
exclusively being used to buy developed market assets," said
Dehn. "Not a single QE has bought emerging market assets."
WEAKER THAN EVER
Emerging market currencies are scraping along at multi-year
lows, with the Turkish lira the weakest it has been against the
dollar in 20 years at 2.7669 on Thursday morning, according to
Thomson Reuters Eikon prices.
The Brazilian Real is at BRL3.3283 to the dollar, a 12-year
low, while the Russian rouble, at RUB59 on Thursday, is 53%
weaker than it was 10 years ago.
But with US growth for 2015 predicted by the IMF at 2.5%,
inflation is expected in the world's biggest country by GDP, and
with that, rate rises from the Fed.
Both will weaken the dollar and encourage money back towards
unloved emerging market local currency-denominated debt.
"A rate hike will stop the hyper-volatility and uncertainty
around the timing of the hike," said Dehn. "It will be positive
for credit, including emerging markets."
Inflation is expected to pick up in the US at the tail-end
of 2016.
"On that metric, we should be on the back foot in emerging
market currencies for another year and a half," said Dehn. "I do
not imagine that lots of investors are going to take an outright
position on EM FX - we haven't - but there is an argument for
cautiously going into local currency bonds."
ASIA BRIGHTER
It is not all bad news for soft currency debt. Investors in
Asian local currency bonds, which tend to benchmark against the
weak euro, have done better than their Central and Eastern
Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America-focused peers.
"This year, Asian local currency markets are very slightly
down, but still outperforming the G10 and broader emerging
markets," said Kenneth Akintewe, senior investment manager on
Aberdeen Asset Management's Asian fixed income team.
Asian currency volatility moves on average in a range of
about 8%; within that the yuan is around 2% and the ringgit
above 10%. In the broader emerging markets like Latam, currency
volatility can be 15%-20%.
"Despite the volatility in equity markets, China's bonds and
currency will likely continue to outperform the broader EM
markets as sentiment remains fragile and volatility high,
providing one of the better allocations," said Akintewe.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Michael Turner; Daniel Stanton;
Editing by Philip Wright; Julian Baker)