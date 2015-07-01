(Adds quote, updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 1 Yields on bonds issued by Europe's southern states edged down on Wednesday as investors continued to lay cautious bets on a deal to keep Greece inside the euro zone, hours after it became the first developed economy to default on an IMF loan.

Peripheral bonds rallied sharply after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sent a letter to Greece's lenders accepting a deal they had previously offered but with some changes. The bonds then gave up some of those gains after he gave a defiant public address that highlighted the gulf between the two sides.

Tsipras urged Greeks to vote 'no' in Sunday's referendum on a bailout package offered by the creditors, saying such a vote would not mean a rejection of Europe or the euro.

Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the euro zone's finance ministers would discuss Athens' latest proposal, but saw "little chance" of progress after Tsipras' comments, which included saying Greece was being "blackmailed".

A euro zone official said earlier on Wednesday a new bailout deal could be agreed in time for Greece to meet a July 20 deadline for the repayment of 3.5 billion euros of bonds to the European Central Bank, just a day after the country missed a 1.5 billion euro payment to the IMF.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 3 basis points to 2.95 percent, while Italy's dipped 1 bps to 2.29 percent and Spain's were flat at 2.28 percent, off a day's low of 2.23 percent.

"It would be strange for Greece to exit, given that the majority of Greeks prefer to stay and given that European leaders would prefer the country to stay, even if their own citizens are no longer sure," said Eric Lascelles, Chief Economist, RBC Global Asset Management.

"The negotiating positions between the two parties are no longer very large."

BAD TIMING FOR GERMAN DEBT SALE

Investors' improved appetite for riskier assets undermined demand at a German sale of 5-year bonds, resulting in a technically uncovered auction.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 4 basis points to 0.82 percent, bouncing off the day's low of 0.76 percent.

The focus was also on how opinion polls are shaping up ahead of the Greek referendum. A poll by the ProRata institute published in the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper showed 54 percent of those planning to vote would oppose the EU-prescribed bailout terms against 33 percent in favour.

But a breakdown of results between those polled before and after Sunday's decision to close Greece's banks and impose capital controls showed the gap was narrowing.

Meanwhile, bookmakers Paddy Power made an early payout to gamblers betting that Greece would vote to accept terms on Sunday.

Investors were still waiting for the outcome of an ECB governing council meeting in Frankfurt scheduled for Wednesday where they are expected to decide whether to maintain, increase or curtail emergency lending that is keeping Greek banks afloat after a wave of deposit withdrawals and the state's IMF default.

Germany's Bundesbank was leading hawks who argue that the ECB cannot go on providing funds through the Greek central bank to lenders that are backed by an insolvent sovereign.

"It is very difficult to see how one could conclude that banks that are basically closed because they have no access to cash, operating under a government that has just defaulted to the IMF, could possibly be solvent," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit analyst at LNG Capital.

"So it really becomes a political decision as to whether the ECB sticks to its rules or decides to keep everything as it is -- which in itself is a tightening of conditions -- so as not to be accused of interfering in the referendum." (editing by Gareth Jones)