LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - The UK Financial Conduct Authority
has stunned banks with a sweeping draft request for data on
thousands of bond and equity deals going back over the past five
years.
The proposed request is part of the FCA's probe of
competition in the investment banking industry launched in May
and asked bankers to respond to the feasibility of the
wide-ranging initiative.
In it, the regulator asks banks for 37 data points on new
issues, including investor order sizes, final allocations and
pitch documentation - even for deals they failed to win.
The UK watchdog is training its spotlight on a sector that
generates considerable fees, and more than a few bankers have
been taken aback by the potential scale of the demands.
"The scope was very broad, asking us what we could provide,
whether it's reasonable and possible," one senior debt banker
told IFR.
"Let's see what they come out with."
SORE SPOTS
The FCA announced in February that it would look into the
fairness of competition, including how banks decided on the
allocation of new bond and equity issues, and published the
terms of reference of a market study in May.
Smaller investors have often complained that they lose out
on the most popular new issues, saying dealers give preference
to their biggest buy-side clients.
But bankers on both the debt and equity sides insist the
process is a fair one.
Whether or not that is accurate, however, there is no
question that the watchdog's investigation has generated real
concern in the industry about potential pitfalls ahead.
For one thing, bankers say, the sweeping potential demands
of the FCA could require substantial resources to fulfil.
One official told IFR his bank might have to provide details
on more than 13,000 bond issues, possibly also including deals
from European borrowers that were sold into the US market.
It also seems to be particularly vexing that the regulator
is considering demanding information about deals on which banks
didn't finally end up with a mandate.
"I think in a lot of cases, banks just won't have the
information," the first banker said.
Banks could also struggle to guarantee client
confidentiality if forced to hand over all this information to
the FCA, which is subject to freedom of information requests.
TALKING IT OVER
Officially, the International Capital Market Association
says that it is not troubled by the review, though ICMA's
primary markets practice group was to discuss the matter on
Friday.
"Were something untoward to be found out by this review, I
would be surprised," Ruari Ewing, a director at banking lobby
group ICMA told Reuters when the FCA market study was published
in May.
The FCA will meanwhile hold a series of meetings with the
industry to discuss its findings, and a spokesperson said it
hoped to do that by the autumn.
The watchdog's report will be published with interim
findings at the turn of the year, and a final report will come
out in the spring of 2016.
But many in the industry are privately cautioning that the
regulator is attempting a one-size-fits-all approach that
doesn't match the reality of how origination actually works.
"There is a big difference between a big M&A corporate deal,
for example, and a two-year floating rate note for a bank,"
another debt banker told IFR.
"I think many will argue they should use a more targeted
approach - and look at a sample of deals."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Alex
Chambers)