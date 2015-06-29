LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - The European primary market could be set for a long and quiet summer, syndicate bankers warned on Monday, after the Greek prime minister's announcement of a referendum on the creditors' proposals sent markets across the globe into a tailspin.

European credit indices opened sharply wider with the Crossover jumping 43bp to 331bp. The picture was also grim for the Main, some 10bp wider at 76.5bp, while the Senior Financials rose 14.5bp to 90bp.

"We could be in a situation where nothing gets done at all for ages," said a syndicate official.

European credit market issuance slowed last week, with banks and corporates selling just 16bn, one of the slowest weeks of the year so far.

"We're not going to put anyone in the market right now and all the deals that are stuck in the pipeline are going to stay stuck for now," another syndicate banker said.

There are at least 12 FIG transactions waiting to emerge, and even more corporate deals.

Even covered bonds - traditionally considered among the safest assets and included in the European Central Bank's purchase programme - are out of reach for some borrowers.

Another banker said he did not think a peripheral name could get a deal done in the current environment and that long-dated maturities are also off the agenda. Even a standard tenor from a core name can be problematic in these conditions, as HSH Nordbank discovered earlier this month when its 500m seven-year covered bond failed to reach full subscription and subsequently widened 2bp to mid-swaps less 5.8bp.

KEEP CALM

Despite wider credit spreads, there is confidence that any contagion may be limited given the firewall provided by the ECB's quantitative easing programme.

There is further good news in that borrowers are mostly well advanced in their funding programmes, having raised between 50% and 60% of their annual requirements, although bankers are concerned that a prolonged hiatus could lead to difficulties for some. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)