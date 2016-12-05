(adds background, quote)

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland could become the first sovereign to issue a Green bond having mandated banks for a euro-denominated five-year issue, potentially pipping France to the post.

Government agencies, corporates and banks have issued over US$75bn-equivalent in the Green format in 2016, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative, yet sovereigns have been notably absent from the asset-class until now.

"It's the first time that we are working with a sovereign and have found a way of linking a government balance sheet with the ICMA Green Bond Principles," said Ulrik Ross, global head of public sector and sustainable debt at HSBC.

"Unlike a corporate where you can look through to the actual projects, this is a completely different exercise. A government balance sheet is more complex and it takes a different structuring approach. It's about time that sovereigns stepped up."

Poland will start investor meetings on December 7 that will end on December 9. The sovereign will introduce its newly established Green bond framework and update investors on its credit story, according to a lead.

The transaction benefits from a second opinion from Sustainalytics.

Poland said it will look to bring the inaugural benchmark trade by the first quarter of 2017.

If it is quick enough, Poland could beat France, which announced in September that it will issue a Green OAT in 2017, subject to market conditions. However, the sovereign has yet to announce a mandate for the issue.

HSBC is Green structuring adviser while JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski will be joint leads.

