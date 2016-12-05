(adds background, quote)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland could become
the first sovereign to issue a Green bond having mandated banks
for a euro-denominated five-year issue, potentially pipping
France to the post.
Government agencies, corporates and banks have issued over
US$75bn-equivalent in the Green format in 2016, according to the
Climate Bonds Initiative, yet sovereigns have been notably
absent from the asset-class until now.
"It's the first time that we are working with a sovereign
and have found a way of linking a government balance sheet with
the ICMA Green Bond Principles," said Ulrik Ross, global head of
public sector and sustainable debt at HSBC.
"Unlike a corporate where you can look through to the actual
projects, this is a completely different exercise. A government
balance sheet is more complex and it takes a different
structuring approach. It's about time that sovereigns stepped
up."
Poland will start investor meetings on December 7 that will
end on December 9. The sovereign will introduce its newly
established Green bond framework and update investors on its
credit story, according to a lead.
The transaction benefits from a second opinion from
Sustainalytics.
Poland said it will look to bring the inaugural benchmark
trade by the first quarter of 2017.
If it is quick enough, Poland could beat France, which
announced in September that it will issue a Green OAT in 2017,
subject to market conditions. However, the sovereign has yet to
announce a mandate for the issue.
HSBC is Green structuring adviser while JP Morgan and PKO
Bank Polski will be joint leads.
Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable).
