LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco, rated BBB- (S&P - Negative Outlook) / BBB- (Fitch - Stable Outlook) has set final guidance on its US dollar-denominated benchmark 144a/Reg S bond at Treasuries plus 280bp area, plus or minus 5bp, according to a source.

Initial guidance was 300bp area over Treasuries. Pricing is expected today via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)