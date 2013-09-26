* China nuclear utility to issue first ever dollar bonds
* Large future investments and low cashflow make it a weak
credit
* Investors view it as ultra-safe given state support
By Christopher Langner
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (IFR) - Investors on Thursday were
offered the opportunity to lend money for the Chinese to invest
in mining uranium in Namibia, a deal that, counterintuitively,
may be one of the safest bonds on offer in Asia this year.
China General Nuclear Power announced a five-year dollar
bond at 240bp over US Treasuries, to be issued through the
company's uranium mining and trading subsidiary, China Uranium
Development Co Ltd.
Since the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, the credit
markets have viewed the nuclear sector with concern. Tepco bonds
widened dramatically in the aftermath, and investors have proven
resistant to the utility's return to market. And Germany's
subsequent pledge to shut down nuclear reactors has hit the
country's utilities hard.
So funding for uranium mining in Africa for a Chinese
company does not sound, initially, like the most straightforward
or safest investment.
Even bankers admit that they balked when they first talked
about the deal. "That was one which I remember looking at and
thinking: 'Wait a minute'," said one banker not involved in the
transaction.
When it comes to how safe investors should feel about
getting their money back, however, China General Nuclear Power's
bonds may be among the best bets currently available.
Not because China General Nuclear Power is a dream credit
with stellar profits and potential - it is not.
On a standalone basis without government support, Moody's
rated it Ba2, below investment grade. Fitch noted that: "Given
limited internal cash generation and the large development
capex, China Uranium's stand-alone financial profile is weak."
One portfolio manager expressed a similar view: "They have
huge capital expenditure needs, the sheer scale of what they are
doing is off-putting."
Moody's, however, rates the company A3 and Fitch A+, based
on its "strategic importance to China's nuclear energy policy,"
as Moody's put it in a report.
Again, the portfolio manager agreed: in this case, the
support from the government of China is the reason why these
bonds are actually very safe. "The sector is key for the
country," he said.
SMOG AND PLACARDS
Indeed, China General Nuclear Power is one company that
every analyst in Asia expects will see full support from the
central government. And that is worth more than pristine
cashflows, analysts said.
China has much more at stake than its credibility with
global bondholders. As one of the fastest growing economies in
the world, it has been grappling with the supply of energy to
its companies and citizens.
Until very recently, the country found the answer to its
growing power demands in coal-fired plants, which were fed by
abundant coal reserves in China and its neighbour Mongolia.
As a result, the country surpassed the United States as the
biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007, and according to
the Asian Development Bank, now has seven of the 10 most
polluted cities in the world.
The thickening smog has also led to increased popular
unrest. Authorities have responded by increasing the generation
of clean energy.
The push has already made China the biggest producer of
hydroelectric power in the world. But power consumption - which
increased 8.8% in August versus the same month in 2012 -
continues to outpace the slow growth of clean energy production.
Hence, fossil fuels, mostly coal, still account for roughly
80% of power generation in China.
Nuclear power is part of China's push toward cleaner air.
The country already has 14.8 gigawatts of installed nuclear
generation capacity, according to the National Development and
Reform Committee. That, however, met only 1.9% of last year's
power needs.
The government agency recently said it plans to increase
that capacity by 20% this year alone, adding 3.24 gigawatts to
the grid. It also expects to approve the construction of nine
new nuclear power plants, and by 2020, plans to increase that
nuclear capacity fourfold.
URANIUM APPETITE
All these new power plants will need uranium. Lots of it.
And that is where international bond investors come in. The
proceeds from the dollar bond will be used for mixed purposes.
But the understanding among investors is that it will go to the
development of the Husab mine in Namibia, the third largest
uranium-only mine in the world, recently bought by China Uranium
Development.
China General Nuclear Power said in its presentation to
investors that it has secured enough uranium production to fuel
30 plants for 30 years.
The trouble is that China already has almost 20 plants in
operation and has some 29 under construction. That means many
more uranium mines will need to be bought and developed.
Much of that will be funded with bonds. Since China wants to
ensure it has a steady supply of uranium, it is widely expected
to ensure that bondholders get their coupon and principal
payments safely.
Nuclear bonds from China, may, after all, be some of the
safest investments in Asia right now.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner, editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)