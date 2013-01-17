MADRID Jan 17 GVM Debentures Lux, a company totally controlled by Spanish construction Group Villar Mir, said on Thursday it will issue between 125 million euros and 150 million euros in convertible bonds which may be exchanged for existing shares in the construction company OHL.

The bonds, with a maturity of 5 years, will pay an annual interest of between 5.5 percent and 6 percent.

Villar Mir is the current chairman of OHL.