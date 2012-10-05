Oct 5 (IFR) - Panama's Global Bank may be the first issuer to print a cross-border covered bond from Latin America, but bankers are hesitant to declare the start of a new asset class for the region.

Most countries in the region have yet to create the required legal framework to allow for such issuance, while local currency mortgages, often linked to inflation, add another layer of complexity to the structuring of covered bonds. All this means that Latin America's covered bond market is likely to evolve at a somewhat languid pace.

"There are still a lot of hurdles," said a senior syndicate manager in New York.

"I am not sure Chilean banks, for example, can create a structure that is triple A all of a sudden and have access to agency type buyers," he said. "That doesn't materialize overnight."

Still, after a failed attempt in May, Global Bank's US$200m five-year covered bond got the ball rolling. A Panamanian entity was a logical place to start, given the country's dollarized economy and the greater simplicity involved in structuring covered bonds with mortgages denominated in that currency.

Panama has yet to create a regulatory framework that would allow investors to have a claim on underlying mortgages sitting on a bank's books, while also gaining an equal ranking with depositors should the bank go under.

Global Bank skirted such regulatory restrictions by assigning investors mortgages placed in a trust.

"The legal owner of the assets is a trust, but the issuer is the bank," said a New York-based banker. "From the perspective of Panamanian law, investors have claims against the bank and the assets."

For Global Bank and other issuers looking at this asset class, it is all about achieving an upgrade that gains them access to a new investor base and, in turn, cheaper funding.

Rating agencies are willing to upgrade covered-bond borrowers, because recovery values are higher in light of the fact that investors can lay claim to a group of securities that have been specifically assigned to them.

In Global Bank's case, the structure, which included an overcollateralization of 18.5%, was enough to qualify it for an investment-grade rating of Baa2/BBB-, up from its underlying issuer rating of Ba1/BB+.

A DEAL, BUT A GOOD DEAL?

Some rival bankers were left wondering whether all-in cost made such a transaction worthwhile.

"You are getting an upgrade, but are you saving a material amount in the cost of funding than what the borrower would get on a senior unsecured basis?" said one syndicate official.

Advocates for the trade say that savings, however small, are significant, at least for a bank lending in dollars.

"Unlike Peru, Chile or Brazil, the lending rate and the yields on their assets are low," said the senior New York-based banker. "For Global Bank any savings - 10bp to 25bp - can make a huge difference."

At the same time, the borrower was thought to have accessed a broader investor base than it would have otherwise under a Ba1/BB+ senior unsecured issue, with a good portion going to covered bond specialists as well EM accounts that would normally buy LatAm banks.

Market conditions have arguably never been better, and investors are increasingly receptive to structures that provide some incremental pick-up.

However, Global Bank faced several challenges, not least the investor dislike for illiquid, small trades such as this one.

This was cited as one reason why the bank tried but failed to get an exact facsimile of this deal off the ground in May. The borrower essentially has its hands tied on this front, as it has an insufficient amount of underlying mortgages to create a larger deal and at the same time meet the overcollateralization requirements for an upgrade. This may explain why the book reached a relatively modest US$475m.

The other barrier was pricing and relative value versus other investment-grade financial institutions. The last time Global Bank approached investors, guidance of 5.00%-5.25% was seen as insufficient to drive the deal past the finishing line. Since then, comparable bank bonds have had spreads tighten considerably, making Global Bank's desired sub-5% pricing more attractive on this occasion.

In the end, the borrower priced a US$200m five-year at 98.906 with a 4.75% coupon to yield 5% or US Treasuries plus 438.5bp, coming at the tight end of official guidance of 5.00%-5.125% and inside thoughts of 5.125% area.

The paper was mostly distributed in the US (85%), with the rest going to Europe (10%) and Latin America (5%). Investors roughly included fund managers (45%), banks and private banks (35%), and insurance companies (20%) among others. Leads were Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

As for the prospects for more covered bonds, bankers say it will depend on how the regulatory environment evolves in each country.

"In Latin America it is still early days and you still don't know what covered bonds legislation will look like, so you don't know what kind of upgrade, say, a bank like Santander Chile would get," said the New York-based banker.

