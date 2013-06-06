* Yield hike could thwart Ireland, Portugal auction return
* Key investors pare back peripheral exposure
* Hesitant central banks pass baton to policymakers
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Peripheral Europe's open door to the
capital markets appears to be edging shut, as the market awakens
from a central bank-induced slumber and ramps up the pressure on
EU policymakers to rectify the continent's ills.
As bailout countries Ireland and Portugal pen plans for a
return to regular debt auctions in the coming months, key
investors are paring back their exposure to Europe's riskiest
credits.
10-year government bond yields in Ireland, Portugal and
Italy have retraced some 40bp from recent lows hit last month,
while Spain has sold off around 60bp and Greece over 100bp.
"A rise in yields certainly throws down the gauntlet to EU
policymakers to try and push through structural reforms," said
Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager for global government
bonds at Kames Capital.
"They have been let off the hook a bit while we have been in
this environment of low rates, and there has been lot of central
bank cash going into financial markets."
The driving force behind the correction stems from whispers
that the US Federal Reserve could start to ease up on the
endless cheap money it has poured into bond markets during the
crisis.
But in Europe, some investors are concerned that the
European Central Bank may also be questioning its role as the
zone's lender of last resort.
Last week, the USD2trn fund manager PIMCO, one of the
biggest bond investors in the world, announced it had been
steadily reversing small overweight positions in Spanish and
Italian government debt since March amid fears that a tougher
ECB has put painful medium-term restructurings back on the
cards. [ID: nL5N0EC1S4]
Ever since Mario Draghi said he would do "whatever it takes"
to save the euro late last year, markets have been very sanguine
about the constant barrage of poor economic data coming out of
the eurozone.
This has allowed Spain and Italy to make sizable inroads
into their hefty funding programmes, and Ireland and Portugal to
launch a brace of new bonds via syndication. Even Greece, where
10-year yields are still over 9%, is eyeing a comeback next
year.
Given the performance of their bonds, Spain and Italy now
have high expectations of the borrowing costs they can achieve,
while Ireland and Portugal aim to re-establish regular debt
auctions that they had to abandon pre-bailout.
But Draghi himself said this week that his bond-buying
programme was only ever designed to keep yields below panic
levels, not to bring them down to levels that would help
government solvency.
On that front, the baton has been firmly passed back to EU
policymakers, who were forced to backtrack on their cost-cutting
drive and strict deficit targets last week.
Brussels has given six countries more time to reduce their
deficits, while easing public spending restraints in the zone's
second largest economy, Italy.
"They've been a step behind on everything, and the only
eurozone institution which seems to have any form of credibility
left is the European Central Bank," said Holdsworth at Kames
Capital.
"The biggest danger now is that countries that have been
given this extra wiggle room fail to implement reform," said one
bank syndicate official.
FUNDAMENTALS TO THE FORE
Now, with the certainty of that central bank backstop
receding, fundamentals are gaining attention again.
"So far bond investors have been much more preoccupied with
[central bank] flow and positioning than the bad news around the
eurozone's economic fundamentals," said Huw Worthington,
European interest rate strategist at Barclays.
"Hints of a withdrawal of some of this central bank flow
should allow for some pause for thought, however."
Portugal confirmed it had entered a third year of recession
on Thursday, revealing a 0.4% slump in first quarter GDP. The
country's 10-year yields subsequently rose 26bp, according to
Tradeweb.
Banks managing debt sales for many of the peripheral
sovereigns that have broken back into markets this year agree
that investors are wary that many of these markets have become
too rich given the poor economic outlook.
"Many investors still see value in peripheral markets with
the safety net European policymakers have put in place,
including the broader commitment from the ECB," said Lars
Humble, head of SSA syndicate at Goldman Sachs.
"However, as spreads have tightened significantly since the
beginning of the year, some are still waiting for economic
fundamentals to improve further."
While most bank dealers believe Ireland - the safest of all
peripheral countries - should still be able to meet its goal of
returning to regular debt auctions later this year, many think
Portugal's ambition is misplaced.
Even the likes of Spain and Italy, which have managed to
maintain their regular auctions despite escalating borrowing
costs, have already started to see interest dwindle, with cover
ratios on recent debt sales down from a month ago.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian
Baker)