* Moody's outlook could finally lift Philippines to high-grade

* Firms' ratings no longer capped by sovereign ceiling

* Issuers still have local investors flush with dollars

By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva

SINGAPORE, July 26 (IFR) - Bankers and ratings analysts are hustling clients in Manila after Moody's put the Philippines on review for an upgrade on Thursday, raising the possibility that the sovereign could soon have an investment-grade rating from all three major agencies.

The newly acquired status makes the case for local companies that sell dollar-denominated debt to get a rating - and potentially obtain better terms on their bonds.

Companies from the Philippines have traditionally issued dollar bonds without a rating. Part of that, said bankers, was because the former sub-investment-grade status of the sovereign capped the ratings on local corporates, even if some of them had balance sheets that would put them solidly in the investment-grade category.

This year both Fitch and Standard and Poor's gave the Republic BBB- ratings. And on Thursday Moody's announced that it may soon move the sovereign from Ba1 to Baa3 as well. These moves have removed the ratings constraint faced by local corporations.

"We have been encouraging companies to get ratings, especially now when we have been promoted to investment grade," said one banker in Manila.

The decision to get rated could translate into longer tenors, larger deal sizes, and lower spreads for some of these names.

One banker pointed at a USD800m 10-year bond sold by San Miguel, one of the largest conglomerates from the Philippines, in April. At the time, the company sold the bonds to yield 4.95%.

The company did the transaction without getting rated.

A couple of weeks later, India's ONGC Videsh, rated Baa2/BBB-, was selling 10-year bonds to yield 3.756%. The 130bp difference represents a saving of almost USD100m over the life of the bond.

Besides, bankers said, being rated would allow these companies to more easily get larger deals and longer tenors. "If they are trying to get over USD1bn for 10 years or 30 years, being rated is absolutely necessary," said one banker in Singapore.

However, bankers themselves are not too hopeful that more than a handful of companies actually get rated, even if they now may be able to boast investment-grade credentials. "There might be a few guys who will want to get rated, but for most of the issuers it does not make much sense," said the Singapore banker.

The reason, said bankers, is a dynamic particular to the Philippines, where local investors buy dollar-denominated bonds from local issuers regardless of where Fitch, Moody's and S&P put them.

Philippines investors have a lot of dollar liquidity because of the high volume of remittances that comes into the country's financial system. Hence, they are constantly seeking dollar investments, preferably from local companies.

"As long as a company can tap that local bid, they do not really need a rating," said a banker in Hong Kong. "Why would they pay USD60,000 for a rating if they don't need one?"

Yet, bankers and analysts said they are pitching the idea, and that some of the companies are warming to it. As more corporate issuers get ratings and as the savings of doing so become evident, they hope others will follow.

At some point it could be that the very decision to make the Republic of the Philippines investment-grade turns out to be a very wise one. (Reporting By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva)