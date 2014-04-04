* Key bankers' departures hit bank at tricky time
* Deutsche Bank plummets in key public sector league tables
* Greece mandate offers glimmer of hope
By Helene Durand
LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's public sector debt
capital markets business was dealt a blow this week after three
experienced bankers left their positions, compounding a
difficult time for the bank which has lost market share in the
sovereign and supranational market.
SSA origination head Bill Northfield, who has been at the
bank for over 20 years, is taking a sabbatical, while SSA
syndicate co-head Adrien de Naurois and SSA trader Hiren Gudka
have left for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"It's a body blow for them to lose experienced professionals
with such strong client relationships," said a senior banker.
"SSA is an extremely competitive market and banks will be eager
to fill Deutsche's shoes."
The moves come as Deutsche has slipped down the public
sector league tables to levels not seen in years. Market
participants are now speculating that the bank is struggling to
maintain market share in what has become an expensive, capital
intensive business.
"This is a risk capacity issue, not a problem with their
origination effort," a senior head of public sector debt capital
markets said. "Management is very focused on the bottom line and
if it doesn't make sense from a P&L point of view, then you have
to pull back."
Last month, Michele Foresti, co-head of European of European
rates and credit trading, left the bank, also for BAML.
Deutsche said in July last year it was planning to reduce
its balance sheet by up to 20% in an attempt to meet new
leverage rules. And in January, chief executives Anshu Jain and
Juergen Fitschen predicted further pain in the flagship fixed
income, currencies and commodities (FICC) business.
Piers Brown, an analyst at Macquarie, said at the time that
management was committed to FICC, but that market share could
not be defended indiscriminately.
"Public sector issuers should be worried, and if this
business does not work for Deutsche Bank, how can it work for
anyone? They are the flow monsters," said another senior DCM
banker. "The days of global investment banks being everything to
everyone are over."
SLIPPING DOWN
Deutsche has fallen to number 16 in the euro sovereign
league table, according to Thomson Reuters data. Its worst
performance in the last seven years was in 2009, when it
finished the year at number eight.
It is a similar story in euro supranationals, where the bank
is currently placed at number 10. The bank hasn't finished this
low since 2008.
The bank has even taken a hit in its domestic market as one
of the Finanzagentur's auction group. After holding either the
number one or two position since 2001, it slipped to six at the
end of 2013.
Supranational and sovereign issuers have resisted signing
two-way collateral agreements with banks, preferring one-way
credit support annexes - contracts that require banks to post
collateral to SSA issuers when out of the money on swaps, while
not receiving collateral when the situation is reversed.
Being too capital intensive was one of the reasons UBS
decided to close down its public sector operation at the end of
October 2012. That decision shocked at the time, but many now
say the restructuring was ahead of the curve.
EARLY DAYS YET
However, Deutsche remains number one in the euro agencies
league table, up from number six last year. In dollars, it is
number two, the same as last year.
Its slide in the dollar sovereign league table has not been
as dramatic either, with the bank at number five, down from
number one last year. In dollar supras, meanwhile, it is at
number two, having held the top spot in 2013.
It is too early to write off the bank from just its first
quarter performance. "The SSA business continues to be a key
market for Deutsche Bank and we remain committed to serving our
clients," said a spokesperson for the bank.
It is the only European bank, alongside three from the US,
that is lined up to manage Greece's highly-anticipated 2bn
five-year bond sale, which is expected later this month.
Bill Northfield's seat will also not remain empty for long.
Nigel Cree, former head of syndicate Americas, will return after
a sabbatical of his own to fill the position.
On syndicate, Achim Linsenmaier, who had co-headed with de
Naurois since 2012, is likely to become sole head.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by
Christopher Whittall, Gareth Gore, editing by Alex Chambers,
Julian Baker)