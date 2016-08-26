(Corrects to show Adient has applied for a CISE listing, which
has not yet been approved, in paragraphs 3 and 28)
* Tough new EU rules could trigger bond delistings
* Channel Islands exchange gains legitimacy in high-yield
* Looming Brexit creates broader implications
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - The trickle of high-yield issuers
listing on offshore exchanges to circumvent new EU regulation
could turn into a flood, as the burden of compliance scares away
even US-listed companies and pushes market stalwarts to consider
delisting existing bonds.
The EU's market abuse regulation (MAR) came into effect in
July, creating more red tape for issuers with debt listed on
previously unregulated exchanges in Ireland and Luxembourg.
Two junk-rated companies have already circumvented the new
rules, with Mydentist and Adient applying to list bonds on the
Channel Islands Securities Exchange (CISE) in Guernsey - a crown
dependency that is separate from the UK and outside the EU.
And now some prominent issuers are mulling whether to take
things a step further and delist existing bonds from the
Luxembourg and Ireland bourses, according to several market
sources.
"There's a wait-and-see approach as nobody wants to be the
first mover in that direction," said Matthew Merkle, a partner
at Kirkland & Ellis, which advised Mydentist on its deal.
"But if primary issuance in the Channel Islands picks up
steam or if companies struggle to comply with MAR, we could see
some delistings."
Robert Scharfe, chief executive officer of the Luxembourg
Stock Exchange, described efforts to move from EU to non-EU
exchanges as "a total aberration of the system".
"If issuers delist, moving from the light to the
darkness, it's definitely not the objective of market abuse
regulation, because it does not create better markets and
transparent markets," he said, adding that "investors will draw
their own conclusions" if companies make the shift.
Gerard Scully, director of international primary markets at
the Irish Stock Exchange, said that issuers have to be conscious
of the fact that they originally distributed bonds on the basis
of them being listed on an EU exchange.
"If you suddenly delist after the introduction of a new
regulation, that could look strange in that context, and such a
decision needs to be considered carefully," he said.
But while some bonds have covenants around maintaining a
listing, there is nothing stopping other issuers, as many recent
junk bonds contain a clause stating they "cannot assure"
investors that their "listing will be maintained".
MISSING THE POINT
Corporate bonds are listed on exchanges primarily due to tax
advantages for issuers and regulatory needs of investors, with
little practical purpose for the cut and thrust of trading debt.
"There's no actual (bond) trading done on these exchanges,"
said Matthias Baudisch, a partner at Allen & Overy.
"So regulation drafted to preserve the integrity of these
venues for trading misses the point, it's been crafted with the
equity market in mind."
The net effect is a considerable increase in the regulatory
burden for debt issuers. For instance, MAR stipulates companies
must maintain "insider lists" containing the details of anyone
with access to non-public information.
Regulators can request the list and check it against records
of trades if they suspect foul play. But while company directors
widely buy and sell their firms' shares, Baudisch said "by and
large" no one in the management of small high-yield issuers
trades the bonds.
"It's a market with 100k minimum denominations for
professional investors," he said.
Also taking their cue from equity markets are new rules
ensuring issuers report material inside information as it
arises, requiring directors to judge what is significant to
fixed-income investors.
Even if they decide inside information is not material
enough to disclose immediately, they still have to record the
rationale behind the decision and provide it to the regulator.
Several sources said these rules could complicate corporate
debt restructurings, although Merkle noted that MAR has specific
guidance allowing distressed companies to delay disclosure of
inside information if the delay is not misleading and they can
maintain confidentiality.
"But it's a difficult judgment call," he added.
"Everyone is already quite nervous in those situations, and
you could see a regulator second-guessing the delay, which then
means a company has to deal with the regulator in addition to
their already difficult restructuring."
POST-BREXIT IMPLICATIONS
While there are concerns that certain issuers will move
offshore so they can continue restricting disclosure to select
investors on password-protected websites, this has not been the
case so far, as both Mydentist and Adient openly publish their
financial statements.
"This isn't about wanting to disclose less, it's about
trying to maintain the status quo in the face of a very broadly
written regulation," said Merkle.
"All it takes is for someone to implement the regulation as
it's written, particularly as regulators and local prosecutors
can actually enforce MAR."
The two companies are very differently sized, showing that
issuers great and small are looking to escape the scope of MAR.
Mydentist, which issued Channel Islands-listed bonds on July
22, is a private-equity backed UK firm that booked £87m of
adjusted Ebtida in the twelve months to March 31. It was
followed two weeks later by Adient, which is about to IPO on the
New York Stock Exchange and booked US$1.4bn of adjusted Ebitda
in the same period.
Mydentist's bonds listed on August 5. Adient has applied to
have its notes listed on CISE but its application to list has
not yet been accepted.
Mydentist previously listed bonds on the Irish Stock
Exchange in 2013, while Adient would have a more natural home
there too as its corporate headquarters are in Ireland.
One portfolio manager said investors' primary concern is
receiving quarterly financials. There is nothing in MAR
requiring companies to provide full quarterly reporting, and it
is instead usually dictated by a bond's covenants.
"I know some people made a stink on Mydentist, but it's up
to the investors to decide what they allow companies to get away
with," he said.
Michael Dalkin, a partner at Clifford Chance, said the
debate around offshore exchanges could soon spread beyond just
the junk bond market.
"Thinking ahead three to five years to a post-Brexit world,
the LSE could become an exchange outside of the EU as well, and
that has a potentially massive impact as then you're talking big
board equity, not just a niche market like high-yield."
(Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)