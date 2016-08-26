(Corrects to show Adient has applied for a CISE listing, which has not yet been approved, in paragraphs 3 and 28)

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - The trickle of high-yield issuers listing on offshore exchanges to circumvent new EU regulation could turn into a flood, as the burden of compliance scares away even US-listed companies and pushes market stalwarts to consider delisting existing bonds.

The EU's market abuse regulation (MAR) came into effect in July, creating more red tape for issuers with debt listed on previously unregulated exchanges in Ireland and Luxembourg.

Two junk-rated companies have already circumvented the new rules, with Mydentist and Adient applying to list bonds on the Channel Islands Securities Exchange (CISE) in Guernsey - a crown dependency that is separate from the UK and outside the EU.

And now some prominent issuers are mulling whether to take things a step further and delist existing bonds from the Luxembourg and Ireland bourses, according to several market sources.

"There's a wait-and-see approach as nobody wants to be the first mover in that direction," said Matthew Merkle, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, which advised Mydentist on its deal.

"But if primary issuance in the Channel Islands picks up steam or if companies struggle to comply with MAR, we could see some delistings."

Robert Scharfe, chief executive officer of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, described efforts to move from EU to non-EU exchanges as "a total aberration of the system".

"If issuers delist, moving from the light to the darkness, it's definitely not the objective of market abuse regulation, because it does not create better markets and transparent markets," he said, adding that "investors will draw their own conclusions" if companies make the shift.

Gerard Scully, director of international primary markets at the Irish Stock Exchange, said that issuers have to be conscious of the fact that they originally distributed bonds on the basis of them being listed on an EU exchange.

"If you suddenly delist after the introduction of a new regulation, that could look strange in that context, and such a decision needs to be considered carefully," he said.

But while some bonds have covenants around maintaining a listing, there is nothing stopping other issuers, as many recent junk bonds contain a clause stating they "cannot assure" investors that their "listing will be maintained".

MISSING THE POINT

Corporate bonds are listed on exchanges primarily due to tax advantages for issuers and regulatory needs of investors, with little practical purpose for the cut and thrust of trading debt.

"There's no actual (bond) trading done on these exchanges," said Matthias Baudisch, a partner at Allen & Overy.

"So regulation drafted to preserve the integrity of these venues for trading misses the point, it's been crafted with the equity market in mind."

The net effect is a considerable increase in the regulatory burden for debt issuers. For instance, MAR stipulates companies must maintain "insider lists" containing the details of anyone with access to non-public information.

Regulators can request the list and check it against records of trades if they suspect foul play. But while company directors widely buy and sell their firms' shares, Baudisch said "by and large" no one in the management of small high-yield issuers trades the bonds.

"It's a market with 100k minimum denominations for professional investors," he said.

Also taking their cue from equity markets are new rules ensuring issuers report material inside information as it arises, requiring directors to judge what is significant to fixed-income investors.

Even if they decide inside information is not material enough to disclose immediately, they still have to record the rationale behind the decision and provide it to the regulator.

Several sources said these rules could complicate corporate debt restructurings, although Merkle noted that MAR has specific guidance allowing distressed companies to delay disclosure of inside information if the delay is not misleading and they can maintain confidentiality.

"But it's a difficult judgment call," he added.

"Everyone is already quite nervous in those situations, and you could see a regulator second-guessing the delay, which then means a company has to deal with the regulator in addition to their already difficult restructuring."

POST-BREXIT IMPLICATIONS

While there are concerns that certain issuers will move offshore so they can continue restricting disclosure to select investors on password-protected websites, this has not been the case so far, as both Mydentist and Adient openly publish their financial statements.

"This isn't about wanting to disclose less, it's about trying to maintain the status quo in the face of a very broadly written regulation," said Merkle.

"All it takes is for someone to implement the regulation as it's written, particularly as regulators and local prosecutors can actually enforce MAR."

The two companies are very differently sized, showing that issuers great and small are looking to escape the scope of MAR.

Mydentist, which issued Channel Islands-listed bonds on July 22, is a private-equity backed UK firm that booked £87m of adjusted Ebtida in the twelve months to March 31. It was followed two weeks later by Adient, which is about to IPO on the New York Stock Exchange and booked US$1.4bn of adjusted Ebitda in the same period.

Mydentist's bonds listed on August 5. Adient has applied to have its notes listed on CISE but its application to list has not yet been accepted.

Mydentist previously listed bonds on the Irish Stock Exchange in 2013, while Adient would have a more natural home there too as its corporate headquarters are in Ireland.

One portfolio manager said investors' primary concern is receiving quarterly financials. There is nothing in MAR requiring companies to provide full quarterly reporting, and it is instead usually dictated by a bond's covenants.

"I know some people made a stink on Mydentist, but it's up to the investors to decide what they allow companies to get away with," he said.

Michael Dalkin, a partner at Clifford Chance, said the debate around offshore exchanges could soon spread beyond just the junk bond market.

"Thinking ahead three to five years to a post-Brexit world, the LSE could become an exchange outside of the EU as well, and that has a potentially massive impact as then you're talking big board equity, not just a niche market like high-yield." (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)