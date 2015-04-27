(Refiling for wider distribution)

NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - US banks and their largest clients may be trying to use fears of a liquidity crisis in the bond markets to delay the reporting of bond trades, but many investors are balking at the proposal.

Several banks have backed new research from Morgan Stanley arguing that the reporting of large bond trades should be postponed even longer, from 15 minutes now to at least 24 hours.

While banks insist the goal is to prevent the front-running of trades and keep prices level, many on the buy-side say it is the wrong response to a much more complicated issue.

"The proposed solution is like putting a Band-Aid on a much more severe problem," Christopher Sullivan, portfolio manager at United Nations Federal Credit Union in New York, told IFR.

"The whole approach to bond market structure needs to shift from its OTC roots to something quite different," Sullivan said. "It needs to be more open - and largely electronic."

Backers of the proposal believe it will allow banks to provide more liquidity, and thus more certainty, in a bond market that has been chronically illiquid of late.

The centerpiece of the argument is that when large blocks of bonds are traded, the information around that trade influences the market - to the detriment of the buyer.

With a delay, for example, an investor wanting to sell a large block of a bond that trades at 98 might more easily find a bank willing to buy the lot at 96.

It is "a very simple and elegant way of alleviating some of the liquidity challenge," said Richard Prager, head of trading at management giant BlackRock, who supports the move.

"Delaying the reporting on large blocks would allow risk to be transferred without information leakage," he told IFR.

"Then whoever takes on the risk could hedge or dispose of the risk in an efficient manner without market disruptions."

SMALLER TRADERS, BIGGER FEARS

But many believe such a change in the trading landscape would put at risk the kinds of smaller investors badly hurt in the financial crisis - not least due to a lack of information.

"A big focus of regulators is to protect smaller investors," said Mike Collins, senior investment officer and portfolio manager at Prudential.

"The thought that there may be large trades going on that are not disclosed to the public could actually make liquidity worse."

As another fixed-income money manager put it: "I can't imagine regulators agreeing to diminish disclosure for bonds when there has been a steady march towards more disclosure and more information."

And there are more than a few sceptics who think the potential benefits to liquidity have been overstated by those who support the proposal, which was first made public last week.

And some of the sceptics are bankers themselves.

"This feels very self-serving from investment banks," said one head of a trading desk.

"Delaying reporting of trades potentially has benefits," said a high-yield bond banker.

"But it is just one aspect. The lack of liquidity is being caused by the absence of banks in the critical market-makers' role. Banks have been forced out of that role by regulators - and nothing will change until that changes."

BlackRock's Prager acknowledged that the proposal would not fix everything, but said boosting bond market liquidity was worth it.

"It will not solve all of the liquidity challenges," he said. "But anything that incrementally helps liquidity will be appreciated." (Reporting by Philip Scipio; additional reporting by Natalie Harrison, Mariana Santibanez, Joy Wiltermuth and Danielle Robinson; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)