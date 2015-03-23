* Corporate green bond issuance totalled $19 bln in 2014
* Common standards, transparency needed
* China could be game changer for green bond market
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 23 Companies could issue a record
$30 billion in so-called "green bonds" this year, but further
growth in the market will depend on developments in China and
common standards, Standard & Poor's Rating Services said on
Monday.
Proceeds from green bonds are typically used on projects to
cut greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate change, increase
energy efficiency or expand the use of renewable energy.
The bonds are mainly issued by development banks and
corporates such as utilities and real estate companies.
The green bond market as a whole has been growing, with
issuance tripling in last year to $36.6 billion. Corporate
issuance accounted for around $19 billion.
This year, the corporate market has been boosted by more
issuances, including Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas'
seven-year 500 million euro ($544 million) bond earlier
this month and French recycling company Peprec's 480 million
euro bond.
"We expect green bond issuance to remain relatively buoyant
given investor appetite for green products as well as issuers
taking advantage of the exceptional demand," S&P said in a
statement.
"The surge in green bond sales represents growing demand
among investors for green investments amid concerns about
climate change," it added.
However, commonly agreed standards on what constitutes a
green bond and transparency over how proceeds are used will be
needed to make the market become more mainstream.
The corporate green bond market could experience substantial
growth in China this year, as the Chinese government tackles
pollution and could encourage companies to raise funds by bond
issuance to help diversify credit risk in the banking system,
S&P said.
Declining oil prices should not hinder growth in the green
bond market as price movements will have less impact on
renewables than many fear due to climate change being a
long-term driver for investments, S&P added.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)