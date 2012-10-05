* Risk appetite rebounds in Asian debt markets
* Money still flowing into emerging market funds
* Bankers predict tighter pricing and more deals
By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva
Oct 5 A sudden rebound in risk appetite caught
Asia's debt capital markets bankers by surprise last week, but
the renewed confidence quickly triggered predictions of tighter
pricing and heavy dealflow.
"With flows into emerging-market bond funds and a healthy
redemption calendar in October, there still is plenty of money
on the table," said a senior DCM banker in Hong Kong. "We are
going for negative new issue premiums."
While the previous week had been all about profit-taking,
investors now seem willing to jeopardise solid gains from the
first three quarters of the year for the prospects of even
greater gains. That dynamic caught syndicate bankers by
surprise, and made them misjudge investor interest in new
issues.
After seeing three high-yield deals flop and new issue
premiums on investment-grade bonds inch up in the last week of
September, bankers figured the US$105bn-plus in international
bonds printed this year from Asia had left investors with some
indigestion. Investors were talking about defensive strategies,
worried about securing the double-digit returns they have logged
in so far this year.
However, the new five-year Reg S-only US$300m bond from
Indian Railway Finance Corp last Wednesday was a clear example
of how quickly the mood has changed. "I had thought we'd hit a
wobble but this week has been absolutely incredible," said a DCM
banker not involved in the deal.
Fuelled by US$3.6bn in demand, the quasi-sovereign tightened
guidance 30bp from initial price talk - the biggest review from
an Indian issuer in the dollar market this year. Yet, the bonds
still tightened another 12bp on the break.
The clear mispricing gave critics reason to point fingers at
leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. But they can hardly be blamed. Had
they done the deal a week before, when investors were focused on
securing their gains, that large new issue premium would have
been needed.
PROSPECT THEORY
One piece of behavioural psychology may offer an
explanation.
In 2002, Daniel Kahneman won a Nobel Prize in economics for
his study with Amos Tversky on the psychological drivers behind
economic risk-taking or aversion - something the two scientists
called prospect theory. There have been numerous follow-ups to
the groundbreaking findings, including a much-discussed paper by
Vanguard strategist Stephen R. Utkus last year entitled "Market
bubbles and investor psychology".
In it, the strategist stated that in the creation of a
bubble, there is a "tendency for forecasts of the future to lead
to overconfidence and, in particular, for market participants to
extrapolate recent positive news into the future." Peer
pressure, or "group transmission", and recent memories of gains
amplify that effect, according to Vanguard.
In this case, it took only a handful of positive headlines
from the United States to remind investors of their recent gains
and tempt them back into the market. If IRFC were not proof
enough of that, brokers were reporting a flurry of one-way
buying last Wednesday and Thursday. "My traders were having a
hard time finding sellers for the bonds being bought," confided
a banker in Hong Kong.
Rumours that one large Western fund had reallocated US$450m
into EM high-yield also had traders chasing any lower-rated
bonds available in Asia, buoying that asset class as well.
In spite of the bullish drive, though, the market is getting
trickier and some of the recent rally looks more related to
"group transmission" than fundamentals.
Morgan Stanley noted that in a report on Thursday: "The case
for further upside in EM remains underpinned by durable inflows
(and a robust new mandate pipeline) and the after-effects of the
recent bout of developed markets policy action." However, the
report went on: "Valuations are now less likely to be a key
driver, given the rally in recent months. In addition, event
risks may increase volatility in the weeks ahead, challenging
investors' resolve into year-end."
In short, any unexpected events that turn the sentiment
negative as fast as it turned positive could unleash the last
stage of the cycle described by Utkus: "Recalibration of
expectations with reality." Until then, it is risk-on.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva; Editing by
Steve Garton)