By John Geddie

LONDON Oct 7 Rocked by the threat of one of its richest regions seceding, Spain has seen volatility in its government bonds return to levels not seen since the height of the euro crisis.

Strategists warn that if this volatility persists it could torpedo a borrow-low, invest-high trading strategy that has steadily pushed the country's borrowing costs to record lows over the last two years.

The rise in realised volatility - which shows how much over a month yields have deviated from a mean - has been driven by uncertainty about whether Catalonia will hold a referendum on splitting from the rest of Spain next month and whether the result, if a vote does take place, would be legal.

Increasing volatility has already prompted some investors to unwind so-called "carry" trades, according to bond traders.

The "carry" represents the difference between the yield of an asset and the interest investors pay to borrow cash to buy the asset. It is also known as the net interest margin.

As an improving economy and easy central bank policy have helped drive yields on Spanish bonds lower, this margin has been squeezed and is now much more susceptible to sharp swings.

"This can drive a sell-off, and, more than a sell-off, can reduce appetite in these markets," said Alessandro Giansanti, a senior rates strategist at ING.

For the most part, carry strategies only work in periods of low volatility because money managers have to review their positions, or "mark-to-market", on a daily basis.

Zoeb Sachee, a rates trader at Citi who has seen some unwinding of carry trades in recent months, said hedge funds are the quickest to sell bonds on any periodic volatility.

The big danger for Spain is if this volatility prompts some of their most loyal supporters, domestic banks, to re-assess their own carry strategies.

Banks have used the cheap emergency loans doled out by the European Central Bank (LTROs) to invest in high-yielding government bonds which are deemed to be risk-free by regulators.

Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain's economy, will decide by Oct. 15 whether to push ahead with an independence vote slated for Nov. 9, although Spain's central government says a referendum on the issue would be illegal.

The close result of Scotland's referendum last month encouraged Catalan officials to go for a vote but Spain's Constitutional Court suspended the referendum and will deliberate on its legality, a process that could take years.

The graphic compares 1-month realised volatility in 10-year Spanish bonds with equivalents from Italy, Portugal and Greece.

link.reuters.com/nac23w (Editing by Susan Fenton)