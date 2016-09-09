LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Corporate and financial issuers that
had shunned the sterling market for most of 2016 are returning
in droves, spurred by investors' search for yield and the Bank
of England's upcoming corporate purchase programme.
Six issuers raised £2.4bn on around £6.7bn of demand this
week as the fightback staged by the market since the UK voted to
leave the EU gathers steam ahead of the start of the BoE's
purchase scheme later this month.
Investors forced out of the euro market by the tightening of
yields caused by the ECB's bond purchase programme are now
turning to sterling, lured by the relatively attractive yields
on offer. High cash balances have also contributed to the
market's renewed vigour.
"The sterling market, particularly the longer part of the
curve, hasn't competed with euros, whether it was on price or
demand, for a good part of 2016," said Sean Taor, head of
European DCM at RBC Capital Markets.
"However, investors have been very active in sterling
recently, which in turn has driven yields down and in many cases
sterling is now more competitive than euros."
Aviva, the UK's largest insurer, attracted over £2.3bn of
demand for a £400m 4.375% 2049 non-call 2029 Tier 2 bond this
week, while British American Tobacco garnered £1.5bn of interest
for a £650m 2052 benchmark.
BAT was also quick to take advantage of the US dollar market
and returned the following day to print a US$650m three-year
trade at a coupon of 1.625%.
"The announcement of the [BoE's bond buying] programme has
repriced the market and created demand from asset managers who
felt they were underinvested," said Zoso Davies, a credit
strategist at Barclays.
"We were negative on the economic value of the programme
but, with hindsight, it has unlocked the market and given it a
new spurt of life."
Bank of Nova Scotia, Paragon, Henkel and WPP were the other
issuers to join the sterling party this week. Henkel attracted
£1.4bn of demand for a £300m 0.875% September 2022 trade, while
WPP drew £800m in orders for a £400m 2.875% September 2046.
"Corporate sterling bonds are attractive compared to the
underlying Gilt yields which are at very subdued levels, and
this may push investors further down the risk and tenor spectrum
to source yield," said Eric Holt, a senior fund manager at Royal
London Asset Management.
"We have seen consistent inflows into our sterling credit
funds and a noticeable increase in the more recent period."
GOING INTERNATIONAL
This lease of life comes from a combination of domestic and
international demand. While the former investor base can
sometimes buy more than 90% of a sterling bond, international
investors are now muscling in on the market.
Less than 50% of Aviva's trade was sold domestically, for
instance, while 35% of Bank of Nova Scotia's 0.75% £500m
five-year covered bond was placed internationally.
"There has been a lot of interest from overseas investors
looking to take advantage of a depreciated sterling to purchase
more corporate debt," said Paola Binns, a senior fund manager at
Royal London Asset Management.
"Despite the overhanging political risk regarding Brexit,
returns still look attractive."
According to RBC's Taor, many investors are changing their
mandates so that they can invest in sterling.
The universe of sterling investment-grade bonds trading at a
negative yield stood at 0.16% on September 9, according to
Tradeweb, far less than the 31.82% in euros.
NOT SO FAST
While demand is clearly there and issuance has been vibrant
since the Brexit vote, the market has to digest Mark Carney's
statement in front of the Treasury Select Committee this week.
The BoE governor suggested that the universe of bonds targeted
by the bank's programme might be smaller than expected at £100bn
(rather than the £150bn analysts expected).
"It now sounds as if the programme will arrive later and be
more selective than expected, so we will probably have a few
sessions of uncertainty as people reassess their expectations.
Some bonds will need to reprice wider," said Barclays' Davies.
The BoE has said that it would buy up to £10bn of corporate
bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme but it is
still grappling with what should make the cut as the "criteria
of material contribution to economic activity in the UK" proves
tricky to define.
"Our interpretation of this is that the BoE may end up
sticking quite heavily to the blueprint of their 2009 corporate
bond purchase scheme," Bank of America analysts said in a
research note.
