BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel is meeting bond and equity investors at a capital markets day in London on Monday, according to three sources.
The Russian issuer is not marketing a bond at the meetings, according to two of the sources.
"My personal view is that they do not need to raise funds," said an investor who has been invited to the event.
Norilsk Nickel has not been sanctioned by the West for Russia's conflict with Ukraine.
Barclays is arranging the meetings.
Norilsk Nickel is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.