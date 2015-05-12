LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel is meeting bond and equity investors at a capital markets day in London on Monday, according to three sources.

The Russian issuer is not marketing a bond at the meetings, according to two of the sources.

"My personal view is that they do not need to raise funds," said an investor who has been invited to the event.

Norilsk Nickel has not been sanctioned by the West for Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Barclays is arranging the meetings.

Norilsk Nickel is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)