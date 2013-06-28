BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
MUMBAI, June 28 Trading bands for Indian government bonds for Friday were widened for a second time on a rally fueled by a recovery in the rupee and short-covering by traders.
The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) on its website said the new trading bands for government bond yields would be 30 basis points, 20 bps and 15 bps across tenors.
Earlier in the day, it had widened the bands to 25 basis points, 17.5 bps and 12.5 bps across tenors.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was down 9 basis points at 7.47 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
