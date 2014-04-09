BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
BOSTON, April 9 Templeton Global Bond Fund manager Michael Hasenstab, who has a multibillion-dollar bet on Ukraine bonds, said in newly released commentary that the country's current government has set the stage for the country to flourish over the next decade.
"I think the current government has done an exceptional job of tackling not just the short-term issues but really setting the stage for Ukraine to flourish over the next 5 to 10 years by putting in place very difficult, but very important, structural reforms," Hasenstab said in commentary released on Wednesday.
Hasenstab's remarks, which appeared in a video of him visiting Kiev, were his first extended commentary on Ukraine since the country plunged into crisis.
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year