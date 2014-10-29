(Adds market action, quote)

NEW YORK Oct 29 Bidding for $35 billion worth of U.S. five-year Treasuries supply was the weakest in more than five years, suggesting investor caution ahead of the policy statement from the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday.

Total bids to the amount of five-year debt supply offered or bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.36, which was the lowest since July 2009, according to Treasury data.

The weak auction results briefly pushed benchmark yields to 2.337 percent, the highest in three weeks.

"This auction did not go well," Tom Simons, money market strategist with Jefferies & Co, wrote in a note. "Since the last auction, largely as a result of changing expectations for Fed policy, it is likely that bidders approached this auction cautiously."

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, is scheduled to release a policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

The latest five-year issue due in October 2019 fetched a yield of 1.567 percent, which was the lowest since May. This resulted in its coupon rate at 1.50 percent.

The high yield however was nearly 2.0 basis points above what traders had expected.

Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 47.79 percent of the latest five-year note, which was their smallest share since April.

Large fund managers, small bond dealers and other direct bidders acquired 10.5 percent of this issue, which was larger than what they bought in September but below their recent average at a five-year auction.

Primary dealers, or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with Fed, purchased 41.71 percent of the offering, which was their biggest share in nine months.

Earlier, the Treasury Department sold $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes to soft demand.

The Treasury will complete this week's coupon-bearing auctions with a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn)