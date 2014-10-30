Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year government debt at a yield of 2.018 percent, the lowest level at an auction since May, Treasury data showed.
The highest yield at the latest seven-year note sale was about 1 basis point higher than what traders had expected, as overall bidding for this maturity was the weakest in 11 months.
The total bids to the amount of offered or bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.42, which was the lowest since November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, the Washington Post reported, citing congressional aides.