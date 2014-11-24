NEW YORK Nov 24 Bidding at Monday's $28 billion auction of U.S. two-year Treasuries notes was the strongest in 11 months, suggesting demand for short-term debt despite concerns the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates next year.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids to the amount of debt offered, was 3.71, which was the highest since the 3.77 seen at the $32 billion two-year auction in December 2013.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the two-year note sale in October was 3.11, which was the lowest since September 2013.