NEW YORK Nov 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday sold $29 billion of seven-year government debt at a
yield of 1.960 percent, the lowest yield at an auction of this
maturity since October 2013, Treasury data showed.
The latest seven-year Treasuries issue due November. 2021
will offer a coupon rate of 1.875 percent, which is the lowest
since 1.750 percent set 13 months ago.
Demand for the latest seven-year note supply was strong
following Tuesday's robust five-year Treasuries sale.
The Treasury sold $28 billion worth of fixed-rate two-year
notes on Monday and $13 billion of floating-rate two-year debt
on Tuesday.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest seven-year auction, or
the amount of bids to the amount of debt offered, was 2.63,
which was the strongest since February.
The share of purchases from large investment funds, foreign
central banks and other indirect bidders came in at 50.3
percent, which was the biggest since August 2011.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)