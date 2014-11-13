NEW YORK Nov 13 A gauge on the expected volatility of U.S. 10-year note futures rose on Thursday as the futures contract linked to it made its debut.

The CBOE/CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury Note Volatility Index rose 2.7 percent in early trading to 5.40, which was near the lower end of its recent trading range.

None of the listed contracts linked to the index traded since their open at 7 a.m. CST (1300 GMT).

(Reporting by Richard Leong)