* Low yields change investor behaviour
* Funds up bets, change time horizon
* Preference for domestic bonds growing
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 13 The prospect of
safe-haven government bond yields staying ultra-low for months
is leading investors to adopt more nimble strategies in the
search for returns but may ultimately be building up more risk
in the market.
Some investors are able to buy higher-risk assets such as
corporate bonds but those restricted to government bonds or even
the shrinking pool of triple-A rated government bonds, such as
German Bunds and UK gilts, have fewer options.
"It's about flexibility," said Nick Griffiths, head of
global rates at Legal & General Investment Management, which
manages around 350 billion pounds ($546.51 billion) of assets,
adding that one strategy was to increase the size of trades when
market volumes and volatility are low.
"If you can only invest in the UK gilt market, you are more
constrained in terms of opportunities so when increasing the
size of the trades you make, due to a temporary drop in volume,
you must take extreme care and remember ... volatility will at
some stage return."
Other longer-term fund managers, who would previously invest
with a six- or 12-month view, are taking a shorter view, a
strategy more normally associated with "fast money" hedge funds.
"There's much more opportunity than before the crisis in
trading with say a one-week or a one-month turnaround, so
the average time horizon has gone down," Griffiths said.
"Is that acting like a hedge fund? No it isn't, but it is a
recognition that the market environment has changed."
Benchmark German Bund yields have struggled to
rise above 2 percent since the third quarter of 2011 with the
paper in demand as a low-risk safe haven from the euro zone debt
crisis and a way for banks to meet capital requirements.
The depressed levels have prompted comparisons with Japan,
where 10-year yields have averaged just 1.4
percent since 2000, the end of the "lost decade" after a
property bubble burst, leading to a harsh round of deleveraging
and ultra-easy monetary policy lasting to this day.
"You could argue that we're closer to Japan-style conditions
than normal-style conditions as it is," said Padhraic Garvey,
head of investment grade strategy at ING.
"Yields are obviously much lower in Japan but in Germany
they're still well below (average) levels in the past couple of
decades and are also below growth rates and inflation and a
combination of the two so it is very Japan-esque."
LOWER FOR LONGER
Although analysts do not expect a full-blown Japanese
scenario with economic expansion grinding to a halt for years,
Bund yields are well below their 4.3 percent average of the last
13 years, according to ING, and no one is expecting them to rise
quickly.
Garvey, for example, sees them at 2.75 percent at most at
the end of 2013, while RBS strategists, who have been
consistently bearish on the outlook for the euro zone, see
yields falling to 1.25 percent or lower by the end of this year.
"It's very hard to make a performance under these
circumstances but there's regulatory pressure for many investors
to invest in bonds, and especially Bunds, so there's a
structural demand for these assets," said Christoph Kind, head
of asset allocation at Frankfurt Trust, which manages assets
worth 16 billion euros.
With that adding to the safe-haven appeal of such paper and
Greece's debt restructuring seen as little more than a pause in
the euro zone debt crisis, fixed-income managers who are not
forced to invest in government bonds are looking further afield.
Sanjay Joshi, who manages $1 billion as head of fixed income
at London and Capital, said moving down the credit curve was
"almost taking the right step" given that the debt loads and
refinancing risks of many euro zone governments make them less
attractive investments than some companies.
"In the corporate sector it's the opposite story with
deleveraging, large cash balances and in many cases low
refinancing risk," he said.
Another investment consequence of the euro zone crisis is an
increasing shift to holding domestic assets.
While before the crisis all euro zone government bonds were
viewed as more or less equal, offering similar returns, many
investors are now eager to avoid the currency risk that would
follow if a country left the euro zone or the euro broke up.
"The buy and hold guys, they're...bringing everything home,"
said Richard McGuire, head of interest rate strategy at
Rabobank. "That's happening all over Europe, the euro system is
effectively being dismantled, reversing financial integration."
Looking at banks' securities portfolios, JPMorgan said the
share of non-domestic bonds had fallen by 6 percentage points to
29 percent last year, only a little higher than at the launch of
the single currency in 1999.
"Companies and banks are trying to protect themselves
against these risks by trying to match assets and liabilities in
each country they operate," the banks' global asset allocation
strategists said.