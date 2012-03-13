* Low yields change investor behaviour

* Funds up bets, change time horizon

* Preference for domestic bonds growing

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 13 The prospect of safe-haven government bond yields staying ultra-low for months is leading investors to adopt more nimble strategies in the search for returns but may ultimately be building up more risk in the market.

Some investors are able to buy higher-risk assets such as corporate bonds but those restricted to government bonds or even the shrinking pool of triple-A rated government bonds, such as German Bunds and UK gilts, have fewer options.

"It's about flexibility," said Nick Griffiths, head of global rates at Legal & General Investment Management, which manages around 350 billion pounds ($546.51 billion) of assets, adding that one strategy was to increase the size of trades when market volumes and volatility are low.

"If you can only invest in the UK gilt market, you are more constrained in terms of opportunities so when increasing the size of the trades you make, due to a temporary drop in volume, you must take extreme care and remember ... volatility will at some stage return."

Other longer-term fund managers, who would previously invest with a six- or 12-month view, are taking a shorter view, a strategy more normally associated with "fast money" hedge funds.

"There's much more opportunity than before the crisis in trading with say a one-week or a one-month turnaround, so the average time horizon has gone down," Griffiths said.

"Is that acting like a hedge fund? No it isn't, but it is a recognition that the market environment has changed."

Benchmark German Bund yields have struggled to rise above 2 percent since the third quarter of 2011 with the paper in demand as a low-risk safe haven from the euro zone debt crisis and a way for banks to meet capital requirements.

The depressed levels have prompted comparisons with Japan, where 10-year yields have averaged just 1.4 percent since 2000, the end of the "lost decade" after a property bubble burst, leading to a harsh round of deleveraging and ultra-easy monetary policy lasting to this day.

"You could argue that we're closer to Japan-style conditions than normal-style conditions as it is," said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade strategy at ING.

"Yields are obviously much lower in Japan but in Germany they're still well below (average) levels in the past couple of decades and are also below growth rates and inflation and a combination of the two so it is very Japan-esque."

LOWER FOR LONGER

Although analysts do not expect a full-blown Japanese scenario with economic expansion grinding to a halt for years, Bund yields are well below their 4.3 percent average of the last 13 years, according to ING, and no one is expecting them to rise quickly.

Garvey, for example, sees them at 2.75 percent at most at the end of 2013, while RBS strategists, who have been consistently bearish on the outlook for the euro zone, see yields falling to 1.25 percent or lower by the end of this year.

"It's very hard to make a performance under these circumstances but there's regulatory pressure for many investors to invest in bonds, and especially Bunds, so there's a structural demand for these assets," said Christoph Kind, head of asset allocation at Frankfurt Trust, which manages assets worth 16 billion euros.

With that adding to the safe-haven appeal of such paper and Greece's debt restructuring seen as little more than a pause in the euro zone debt crisis, fixed-income managers who are not forced to invest in government bonds are looking further afield.

Sanjay Joshi, who manages $1 billion as head of fixed income at London and Capital, said moving down the credit curve was "almost taking the right step" given that the debt loads and refinancing risks of many euro zone governments make them less attractive investments than some companies.

"In the corporate sector it's the opposite story with deleveraging, large cash balances and in many cases low refinancing risk," he said.

Another investment consequence of the euro zone crisis is an increasing shift to holding domestic assets.

While before the crisis all euro zone government bonds were viewed as more or less equal, offering similar returns, many investors are now eager to avoid the currency risk that would follow if a country left the euro zone or the euro broke up.

"The buy and hold guys, they're...bringing everything home," said Richard McGuire, head of interest rate strategy at Rabobank. "That's happening all over Europe, the euro system is effectively being dismantled, reversing financial integration."

Looking at banks' securities portfolios, JPMorgan said the share of non-domestic bonds had fallen by 6 percentage points to 29 percent last year, only a little higher than at the launch of the single currency in 1999.

"Companies and banks are trying to protect themselves against these risks by trying to match assets and liabilities in each country they operate," the banks' global asset allocation strategists said.