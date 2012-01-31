* Italian shoemaker to pay highest ever UK retail rent
* Will pay 1059 per square foot on Bond Street
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Jan 31 Italian luxury shoemaker
Salvatore Ferragamo is close to agreeing a deal to pay
a record UK rent at its Bond Street store that will break the
1,000 pounds per square foot mark for the first time, a source
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
The deal would break the previous record of 965 pounds per
square foot for the valuable Zone A front section of a store set
by jeweller Piaget on the same glitzy central London shopping
strip in December 2009.
Under the deal between landlord NFU Mutual pension fund and
Ferragamo, the retailer will extend its lease and increase its
rent from 600 pounds to 1059 pounds per square foot at 24 Old
Bond Street as part of a plan to expand its retail space, the
source said.
Bond Street rents far exceed other central London shopping
streets. Rents on the second most expensive strip of Oxford
Street are on average 200 pounds per square foot lower and
Marylebone High Street peaks at about 225 pounds.
NFU declined to comment. Ferragamo was not immediately
available to comment.
Fierce competition for space on Bond Street, the UK's most
expensive shopping stretch and the second priciest in Europe
behind Paris' Avenue des Champs Elysées, has driven up rents and
spurred deep-pocketed retailers to buy stores in order to
guarantee ownership of top sites.
Unlike mid-market retailers, luxury brands have bounced back
strongly from the depths of the 2008 downturn, helped by strong
demand from emerging markets such as China and Russia.
The acute space shortage on the half mile stretch combined
with strong demand from global brands that see a Bond Street
presence as essential to European expansion plans, may boost
rents to 1,500 pounds by 2013, consultancy Cushman & Wakefield
said.