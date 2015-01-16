BRIEF-Onxeo announces allowance of U.S. patent for Livatag in hepatocellular carcinoma
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA
Jan 16 Bone Therapeutics:
* Intends to raise capital within IPO on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris
* Specializes in bone cell therapy that address significant unmet medical needs in the areas of repair and prevention of bone fractures Source text: bit.ly/14GQk3o Please see also:
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing