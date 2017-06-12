STOCKHOLM, June 12 Bonesupport:
* Bonesupport announces initial public offering on Nasdaq
Stockholm
* First day of trading in the company’s shares is expected
to be 21 June 2017
* Says final price in the offering will be established
through a book-building procedure and is expected to be set
within the range of SEK 27–31 per share, resulting in a market
capitalization of around SEK 1,358–1,474 million (before
dilution), provided that the offering is fully subscribed and
the over-allotment option is fully utilized
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)