BRIEF-Amgen, Harvard Pilgrim agree to contract for repatha
* Amgen and Harvard Pilgrim agree to first cardiovascular outcomes-based refund contract for repatha (evolocumab)
Jan 22 Bone Therapeutics:
* Launches IPO on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris
* Indicative price range 14.50 - 16.50 euros per share
* Offer contains 1.75 million new ordinary shares; this figure may be increased by 15 pct
* Subscription period: Jan. 22 - Feb. 2
* Trading due to start on Feb. 6
* Existing shareholders and bondholders have subscribed for total of 10.35 million euros ($11.99 million) ($1 = 0.8632 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma