Jan 22 Bone Therapeutics:

* Launches IPO on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris

* Indicative price range 14.50 - 16.50 euros per share

* Offer contains 1.75 million new ordinary shares; this figure may be increased by 15 pct

* Subscription period: Jan. 22 - Feb. 2

* Trading due to start on Feb. 6

* Existing shareholders and bondholders have subscribed for total of 10.35 million euros ($11.99 million) ($1 = 0.8632 euros)