OSLO, Sept 5 Bonheur ASA : * Bonheur Asa and Ganger Rolf each sold 0.5 million shares in Fred Olsen Energy . at NOK 235 per share after market close on Tuesday * Shares in Fred. Olsen Energy closed at NOK 248 on Tuesday * Bonheur ASA and Ganger Rolf ASA each owns 17,314,382 shares in FOE after the placement, together representing approximately 51.9 pct (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)