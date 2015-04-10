BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
April 10 Bonmarche Holdings Plc
* Sales for year ending 28 march 2015 increased by 8.7%. Lfl sales increased by 4.0%
* For 13 weeks ending 28 march 2015, total sales grew by 0.9%. Lfl sales declined by 4.7%
* Anticipates that fy outcome will be in line with its expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: