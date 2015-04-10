April 10 Bonmarche Holdings Plc

* Sales for year ending 28 march 2015 increased by 8.7%. Lfl sales increased by 4.0%

* For 13 weeks ending 28 march 2015, total sales grew by 0.9%. Lfl sales declined by 4.7%

* Anticipates that fy outcome will be in line with its expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)