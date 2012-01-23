LONDON Jan 23 Private equity firm Sun European Partners said on Monday it has bought British value fashion chain Bonmarche from administrators KPMG, saving 2,300 jobs.

The sum paid for Bonmarche, which trades from 394 stores, was not disclosed.

Bonmarche's previous owner Peacocks, saddled with 240 million pounds ($373 million) of debt, went into administration last week.

Sun European Partners has several retail interests including Dutch department stores group V&D, lingerie firm DBApparel and casual apparel firm Scotch & Soda. ($1 = 0.6440 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)