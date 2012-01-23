LONDON Jan 23 Private equity firm Sun
European Partners said on Monday it has bought British value
fashion chain Bonmarche from administrators KPMG, saving 2,300
jobs.
The sum paid for Bonmarche, which trades from 394 stores,
was not disclosed.
Bonmarche's previous owner Peacocks, saddled with 240
million pounds ($373 million) of debt, went into administration
last week.
Sun European Partners has several retail interests including
Dutch department stores group V&D, lingerie firm DBApparel and
casual apparel firm Scotch & Soda.
($1 = 0.6440 British pounds)
