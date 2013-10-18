LONDON Oct 18 Bonmarche Holdings, the clothing
retailer focused on women over 50, plans to list shares on
London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM), it said on Friday,
less than two years after it was bought out of administration by
a private equity firm.
Founded in 1982, the Bonmarche business was acquired by an
affiliate of Sun European Partners in January 2012 from
administrators KPMG after previous owner Peacocks, saddled with
240 million pounds ($388 million) of debt, went into
administration.
The group, which has a customer database of 6.5 million
members, sells from 264 stores, a website, mail order
catalogues, a telephone order service and through a TV shopping
channel.
Bonmarche's owner expects to offer a minimum of 40 percent
of the company's issued share capital to investors in the
flotation, and to list on AIM in November.