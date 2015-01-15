Jan 15 Bonmarche Holdings Plc

* Headline lfl sales increased by 3.8 pct for 13 weeks to Dec 27

* Headline lfl sales for the 39 weeks to Dec. 27 up 6.4 pct

* Board's expectations for full year are unchanged

* Gross margins remained under pressure