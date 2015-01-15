BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Bonmarche Holdings Plc
* Headline lfl sales increased by 3.8 pct for 13 weeks to Dec 27
* Headline lfl sales for the 39 weeks to Dec. 27 up 6.4 pct
* Board's expectations for full year are unchanged
* Gross margins remained under pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.