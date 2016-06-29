(New throughout, adds that plant will remain shut, Bonnell
market share figures)
June 29 The casting area of aluminum extruder
Bonnell Aluminum's Newnan, Georgia, extrusion plant will remain
shut until an investigation into the cause of a Wednesday
morning explosion is complete, the company said in a statement.
The blast injured five people and prompted the company to
temporarily halt operations at the plant. The rest of the plant
besides the casting area will resume operations on Thursday
morning, the company said.
One injured employee was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta,
two were taken to a local hospital and two were treated at the
scene.
Bonnell, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corp, said it was
working with local authorities and state regulators to determine
the cause of the 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT) explosion, adding that
a structural engineering firm determined that the rest of the
plant was safe to operate following an inspection.
Extrusion is the process of shaping material, such as
aluminum, by forcing it to flow through an opening in a die.
Bonnell makes extrusions for the building and construction and
automotive markets as well as for specialty applications like
refrigerators and air conditioners.
Bonnell sold around 77,000 tonnes of aluminum extrusions in
2015, according to Tredegar's full-year results report, released
in February. That represented 4.7 percent of total aluminum
extrusions shipments in the United States and Canada of about
1.6 million tonnes, according to the Aluminum Association.
A prolonged outage at the plant could reduce the amount of
primary and scrap aluminum consumed by the company. This could
exacerbate a global glut that has sent prices tumbling about 30
percent from their 2014 peak.
Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.7 percent to $1,636.00 per tonne on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the Newnan police said it was not a
situation involving hazardous materials.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)