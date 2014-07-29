SAO PAULO, July 29 Banco Santander Brasil SA
, the nation's largest foreign lender, is in the
final stages of negotiations to create a joint venture with
consumer lender Banco Bonsucesso SA, a source with knowledge of
the situation said on Tuesday.
A joint venture should help Santander Brasil, the local unit
of Spain's Banco Santander SA, to expand in
payroll-deductible lending, said the source, who requested
anonymity because the matter is private. Santander and
Bonsucesso did not immediately comment.
The Pentagna Guimarães family, which founded Bonsucesso in
1992, has also helped the lender expand in lending for small-
and mid-sized companies.
Veja magazine's Radar column reported the deal early on
Tuesday.
The structure of the Santander Brasil-Bonsucesso venture is
similar to one signed in 2012 between Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and payroll lender Banco BMG SA, according to the
source. BMG was founded three decades ago by relatives of the
Pentagna Guimarães family.
The Itaú-BMG deal called for a new company to get 1 billion
reais in capital, with Itau contributing 70 percent and BMG
supplying the rest. Itaú also agreed to provide unlimited
funding to the joint venture and 300 million reais a month
directly to BMG over five years to fund origination.
Shares of Santander Brasil rose 0.9 percent in midmorning
trading in São Paulo.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)