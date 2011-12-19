Dec 19 Canada's Bonterra Energy Corp
said it expects full-year production to rise by about
10 percent as it ramps up spending to boost its light oil
output.
The company expects full-year 2012 production to average
6,700-7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The
company said it would exit this year with production of about
6,800-6,900 boepd.
Bonterra pegged its 2012 capital expenditure budget at C$65
million, compared with its estimated spending of C$50-C$60
million this year.
The company expects to fund its capital spending out of cash
flow, proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options and
sale of investments, it said in a statement.
Bonterra shares closed at C$51.08 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.