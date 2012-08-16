Aug 16 Department store operator Bon-Ton Stores
Inc posted a wider loss for the second quarter and cut
its earnings forecast for the full year for the second time as
it continued off-price sales that hurt margins.
The company expects a loss of $1.35 per share to a profit of
20 cents per share for the full-year, lower than its previous
forecast of a loss of 95 cents per share to a profit of 50 cents
per share.
The company, which recently sold $475 million worth of
private label credit card accounts to Alliance Data Systems Corp
, said gross margin fell to 36 percent in the second
quarter from 37.2 percent a year earlier.
The loss widened to $45 million, or $2.43 per share, from
$32.3 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.
Sales decreased marginally to $594.9 million.
The company has been trying to trim costs, control inventory
levels and correct ineffective marketing programs as it attempts
to streamline its operations.
Bon-Ton shares closed at $7.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.