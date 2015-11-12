(Adds details on sentencing, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 12 A former Bank of New York
Mellon Corp employee was sentenced on Thursday to six
months in prison after admitting to illegally making $737,000
trading on tips a friend at Merck & Co Inc supplied him
about potential pharmaceutical mergers.
David Post, 42, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge
Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan to pay more than $787,600 in
fines and forfeit proceeds in light of his guilty plea in
October 2014 to charges including securities fraud.
Just a month ago, the same judge sentenced Zachary Zwerko, a
former senior finance analyst at Merck, who was involved with
performing work on potential corporate deals, to 37 months in
prison after he likewise pleaded guilty.
Post, who at BNY Mellon was a vice president in broker
dealer services product management, had sought probation after
giving what U.S. prosecutors said was the "crucial" cooperation
needed to prosecute his onetime friend.
But Hellerstein said a short prison term was nonetheless
warranted because he was "bothered" by the duration of the
insider trading, which lasted about three years.
"The crime of insider trading is a serious crime," he said.
"It eats at the capital markets and the integrity of the capital
markets."
According to prosecutors, Zwerko, who Post had befriended
while they were classmates at Rutgers Business School, in 2010
proposed providing Post information about drug company deals to
trade on in exchange for a cut in the profits.
After some time passed, Zwerko began funneling information
to Post, resulting in him buying shares of Ardea BioSciences
Inc, which while not bought by Merck was ultimately acquired by
AstraZeneca Plc in 2012, prosecutors said.
Zwerko also provided inside information about ViroPharma
Inc, allowing Post to buy shares ahead of the announcement in
2013 that it had agreed to be bought by Shire Plc.
Post's trading in 2014 ahead of Merck's acquisition of
Idenix Pharmaceuticals based on information from Zwerko resulted
in a major windfall of $579,000, prosecutors said.
In total, the insider-trading scheme generated illegal
profits of at least $737,000 and Post paid Zwerko $57,000 as
part of his expected cut, prosecutors said.
They said Post began cooperating almost immediately after
being contacted by the FBI in October 2014. Zwerko was arrested
days later, and later that month, Post pleaded guilty.
"I am truly sorry for my conduct that has led to my
appearance here today," Post said in court on Thursday.
The case is U.S. v. Post, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-715.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Grant
McCool)