NEW YORK, March 3 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
must face a lawsuit seeking to hold it liable for causing
$1.12 billion of investor losses by failing to properly monitor
five trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages, a Manhattan
federal judge ruled.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods said Belgium's Royal Park
Investments SA/NV may pursue claims that the bank, as trustee
for trusts dating from 2005 to 2007, ignored widespread,
systemic abuse in how the underlying loans were underwritten and
serviced, and failed to require that bad loans be repurchased.
"Indeed," Woods wrote in his decision on Wednesday, "it
would be implausible to assume that somehow all of the mortgage
loans underlying the trusts miraculously avoided the pervasive
practices of the industry at the time."
The judge let Royal Park pursue claims including breach of
contract, breach of trust, and violations of the federal Trust
Indenture Act. Some other claims were dismissed.
Royal Park contended that Bank of New York breached its
duties in part out of fear it might anger or lose business from
other financial services companies in retaliation.
Other Manhattan federal judges have in the last year let
Royal Park pursue similar claims against Deutsche Bank AG
and HSBC Holdings Plc.
A spokesman for Bank of New York Mellon declined immediate
comment.
Royal Park has sought class-action status on behalf of other
investors. It said its own residential mortgage-backed
securities in the five trusts overseen by Bank of New York
Mellon have become "completely worthless."
Bond issuers appoint trustees to ensure that payments are
funneled to investors, and handle back-office work after
securities are sold.
The case is Royal Park Investments SA/NV v. Bank of New
York Mellon, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 14-06502.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)