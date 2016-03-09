BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
March 9 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Christine Gill head of its investor solutions group, a unit of the company's asset servicing business.
As head of the group, Gill is responsible for managing the company's sub-accounting and transfer agency businesses, overseeing client relationships and leading strategic growth opportunities for these services, BNY Mellon said.
Gill, who has 23 years of experience in financial services, was most recently managing director in BNY Mellon's global client management group. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: