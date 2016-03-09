March 9 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Christine Gill head of its investor solutions group, a unit of the company's asset servicing business.

As head of the group, Gill is responsible for managing the company's sub-accounting and transfer agency businesses, overseeing client relationships and leading strategic growth opportunities for these services, BNY Mellon said.

Gill, who has 23 years of experience in financial services, was most recently managing director in BNY Mellon's global client management group.