April 13 BNY Mellon said Ileana Sodani has been named head of relationship development for the bank's asset servicing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

She previously held the position of chief relationship officer of the EMEA business of Pershing Ltd, another BNY unit.

Sodani reports jointly to Samir Pandiri, CEO of asset servicing and Hani Kablawi, CEO of asset servicing for EMEA. She will be based in London. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)