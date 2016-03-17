BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, appointed Tom Ahern head of corporate trust business for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Ahern previously led BNY Mellon's corporate trust business in Ireland and he also headed its global analytics function for the corporate trust operation, the bank said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.