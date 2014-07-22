LONDON, July 22 boohoo.com, the British
own brand online fashion retailer that floated in March, has
extended its international presence with the launch of a German
language website, it said on Tuesday.
The new site, which will be supported by a marketing
campaign in Germany, will see the firm compete in another market
with bigger rivals Zalando and ASOS.
It is the firm's third foreign language site following the
launch of a French site in October 2013 and a Spanish site in
May this year.
For boohoo's year to Feb. 28 2014, international sales
accounted for 35 percent of its total sales of 109.8 million
pounds ($187.5 million).
Shares in boohoo, which listed at 50 pence on March 14, were
up 2.7 percent at 38.4 pence at 0736 GMT, valuing the business
at about 434 million pounds.
boohoo also said it has added three further currencies;
Swedish Krona, Danish Krone and Norwegian Krone.
This adds to the existing six currencies already available:
euros, U.S. dollars, Australian dollars, Canadian dollars, New
Zealand dollars and pounds sterling.
