LONDON, March 14 Shares in British online
fashion retailer boohoo.com jumped by more than 50
percent in debut trade on London's AIM market on Friday, giving
the firm a value of around 870 million pounds ($1.45 billion).
The shares opened 70 percent above its 50 pence offer price
at 85p, before settling at around 78p, as investors continued to
show their appetite for internet retail stocks.
Boohoo.com is one of a host of retail businesses to have
listed or announced plans to do so this year, driven by
recovering consumer confidence and fundamental changes wrought
on the industry by e-commerce and shifting shopping habits.
Last month online domestic appliances retailer AO World
saw its shares surge on its market debut, while boohoo's
larger rival, ASOS, is a prime example of how highly
investors rate such retailers well-positioned to cash in on
shoppers' growing penchant for shopping via mobiles and tablets.
Boohoo, which is based in Manchester, northern England and
is majority-owned by its founders, the Kamani family, designs,
sources, markets and sells own-brand clothing, shoes and
accessories through its website to a core market of 16- to
24-year-old consumers in the UK and globally.
Its sales rose 70 percent to 91.9 million pounds in the 10
months to December 2013, while adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 188
percent to 10.1 million pounds.