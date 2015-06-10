LONDON, June 10 British online fashion retailer
Boohoo.com said price investments and higher marketing
spend had helped accelerate sales growth in its key UK market in
its first quarter.
The firm, which designs, sources, markets and sells
own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core
market of 16-24 year-old consumers in Britain and globally, said
UK sales had risen 27 percent in the three months to May 31.
The rise in Britain, where Boohoo makes 64 percent of
revenue, was ahead of market expectations and an improvement on
growth of 13 percent in its previous quarter.
Shares in the firm, hammered after a profit warning in
January, were up 3.9 percent to 27 pence at 0738 GMT on
Wednesday, though still well below last year's 50p float price.
"The pick-up in UK trading is reassuring given its
importance to group profitability," Investec analyst Alistair
Davies said, reiterating a buy rating but holding his forecasts
due to a tougher comparative trading period ahead.
Overall, total sales rose 35 percent, with international
sales also up strongly as it concentrates on fewer key markets.
Boohoo maintained its full-year profit expectations.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)