BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Boohoo.com Plc
* Revenue for half year is approximately £67m, up 31% compared with same period last year or 36% on a constant currency basis (CER)
* Revenue growth during H1 has continued to accelerate in line with management expectations with Q2 revenue growth of 37% or 41% (CER), up from 24% and 28% respectively
* Improvement in growth was seen across all regions during Q2
* Company confirms that it continues to trade in line with expectations for full year to 28 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: <BOOH.L]
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.