UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 14 Boohoo.Com Plc
* H1 revenue up 31% (36% cer (3) )
* Ebitda (adjusted) £6.8m, reflecting investment in overhead to support future growth
* Acceleration of growth in q2 and trading in line with expectations for full year Further company coverage:
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.